Patriots bring back ex-QB in the wake of Jones, Hoyer injuries

After losing their second quarterback in as many weeks, the Patriots turned to a familiar face that has already won a Super Bowl with the team to help bolster a QB room searching for healthy bodies.

No, it’s not Tom Brady.

According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are expected to sign veteran QB Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad.

The #Patriots are expected to sign QB Garrett Gilbert to the practice squad, per source.



With Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) and Brian Hoyer (concussion) both dealing with injuries, the only healthy QB on the roster is rookie Bailey Zappe. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2022

Gilbert provides some much needed depth in the wake of injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. After losing Jones to a “severe” ankle injury in the closing moments of the Week 3 game against Baltimore, the Patriots lost their second quarterback in as many weeks when Hoyer left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with a head injury. Fourth-round rookie QB Bailey Zappe was steady in relief, finishing the game 10/15 with a touchdown in his unexpected regular season debut.

This will be Gilbert’s third stint in Foxboro. Gilbert first signed in New England as rookie in 2014 after being released by the St Louis Rams. After winning a ring as part of the 2014 Patriots, Gilbert proceeded to bounce around several NFL teams before returning to New England’s practice squad midseason in 2021.

Gilbert has made two starts in his career, one with Dallas in 2020 and again with Washington last season.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW