Patriots cornerback Jack Jones to be arraigned on gun charges after arrest at Logan Airport

Patriots defensive standout Jack Jones will be called to court Tuesday after TSA agents at Logan Airport caught him with a pair of loaded handguns on Friday.

Jones, 25, is slated to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on several gun-related charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

The TSA shared a picture of the two loaded handguns that were allegedly confiscated from Jones’s carry-on bag at Logan. The TSA says they were detected during the X-ray screening.

A photo of the firearms New England Patriot Jack Jones had in carry-on luggage when arrested at Logan Airport (Courtesy TSA)

According to the TSA, firearms must be unloaded and packed in a locked case in a checked bag for commercial flights.

Jones just finished off his rookie season with the Patriots and made an impact on the field. He did miss the last few games of the season with a knee injury and two-game suspension, although the Pats never said why.

Jones has been arrested before, back in 2018, when he was accused of burglarizing a Panda Express in California. His charges were reduced and he served 45 days of house arrest.

In this most recent incident, Jones was booked at the barracks at Logan for the firearms charges and bail was set at $50,000.

Boston 25 News will be in court for his arraignment.

Jones could face up to 30 years in jail if convicted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

