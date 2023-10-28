The Patriots may be last in AFC East, but the Dolphins aren’t taking them ‘lightly’

The standings say one thing. The Dolphins know better than to overlook their Week 8 opponent, though.

Miami’s Week 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Germany is looming, and though placed right in the middle of its schedule, the results of the game could have far-reaching implications for a Dolphins team that is tied for the second-best record in the AFC.

But first, they host the New England Patriots, with an opportunity to sweep their divisional rival for the first time since 2021, start 6-2 for the first time since 2001 and remain atop the AFC East.

This season, Miami has taken care of business in matchups in which they have been expected to. All five of their wins have come against teams with a losing record. However, the Dolphins’ 31-17 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles reinvigorated criticisms about the merits of their accomplishments thus far. Both of Miami’s losses have come against teams with winning records.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was well aware of the public perception that would have accompanied his team if they won in Philadelphia — and the one that now does after the defeat. However, McDaniel has often emphasized that the team is process-oriented, rather than results-oriented. So as they move on from their latest setback, the mindset doesn’t change.

“We have to learn stuff from the game regardless of the outcome,” McDaniel said. “So I know the narrative is going to be there, and it’s going to be there until we beat a team with a really good record.”

The Patriots, at 2-5, sit in last place in the AFC East. Over the course of a three-game losing streak, New England was outscored by 69 points in back-to-back weeks.

Miami has also had success against New England in recent history. The Dolphins have won five of their last six matchups, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 5-0 against the Patriots.

But the first meeting between the teams, a 24-17 win for Miami in Week 2, wasn’t decided until the final possession when former Dolphin Mike Gesicki was stopped short on a fourth-down attempt.

The matchup included several creative wrinkles from New England, too, from a unique three-safety formation on defense to a cleverly-called running start on special teams that led to blocking one of kicker Jason Sander’s field goal attempts.

“I think as you look at the first game,” Tagovailoa said, “the way they played against our offense, to me they change some of what they do defensively but then they also got back into what they ran normally. So we’re expecting some of that.”

The Patriots’ 29-25 win against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7 is also a reminder of the dangers of facing a Bill Belichick-led team.

“Every single year, they get better during the course of the season,” McDaniel said. “I can’t remember how many times since coach Belichick has been there since I think he got his start when I was going to prom, right? And like how many of the scenarios have been like what’s happening here with the team after four weeks or whatever, and it’s like a created adversity. And sure enough, they get better as the season progresses. I think that is the formula.

“I think that’s the end-all for NFL football and I see a better version of themselves as I would expect — because my eyes and ears are wide open — as I would expect from historical, just my observations since I’ve been an adult. They focus on fundamentals. They do a good job tuning out the noise. ... I’ve learned not to be surprised at their team development and growth during the course of the season.”

Sunday could be a momentous day at Hard Rock Stadium. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey could make his return from a knee injury that has sidelined him for the first seven games of the season. If he makes his team debut and defensive backs Xavien Howard (groin) and safety Jevon Holland (concussion protocol) are able to return from injury, it would mark the first time all season the Dolphins’ defense has its projected lineup on the field together.

The injury status of several players is up in the air, so the team is prepping for all contingency plans, while also preparing for the expected — and unexpected — from an opponent they can’t easily dismiss.

“I think they are a team that I know that our team isn’t taking lightly,” McDaniel said, “and a team that will take advantage of those who do take them lightly.”