Patriots owner Robert Kraft makes historic donation to local hospital

A Boston hospital is expressing profound thanks after New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised the healthcare facility with a historic donation.

Massachusetts General Hospital on Wednesday announced that Kraft and the Kraft Family Foundation gifted them $50 million to address healthcare disparities caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status.

The gift is the largest in support of community health and health equity in the history of the hospital, according to MGH President David F. M. Brown.

“I would like to express our profound gratitude to the Kraft family for this transformative and inspirational act of philanthropy, which is not only the largest of its kind in our history, but also the latest highlight of their already lengthy history of support for MGH,” Brown said in a statement.

Brown noted that the Kraft family’s gift will support a permanent Robert K. Kraft Endowed Chair in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion addressing health disparities in clinical care at MGH. The chair will be held by the medical director of the Comprehensive Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Center at MGH.

Research into sickle cell disease is historically underfunded, leading to inequitable access, Brown added. The serious genetic blood disorder primarily impacts African Americans.

The gift will also fund expansion efforts at the Mass General Blood Donor Center, which will be renamed to honor the Kraft family.

