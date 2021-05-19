Patrol boat intercepts French trawler as Jersey fish fight with EU continues

French blockade of Jersey - Oliver Pinel /Oliver Pinel

A patrol boat confronted a French vessel accused of illegal fishing in Jersey’s waters on Wednesday in the latest twist in the row over post-Brexit licences for EU fishermen.

The local Norman Le Brocq fisheries protection vessel was dispatched after Jersey fishermen spotted the French boat on marine-tracker websites working in a bream-spawning ground off the north coast.

Some Jersey fishermen attempted to stop the Granville-based Alize 3. According to marine radio listeners the boat's skipper was adamant his local French authorities had given him permission to work in the area.

The Norman Le Brocq told the skipper to stop fishing immediately and the boat moved towards the west coast of the island.

The vessel is also alleged to have steamed through an area of pots, worth thousands of pounds, laid by Jersey fishermen. It is unclear whether any had been damaged.

Assistant environment minister Gregory Guida said the breach was "serious" and that Jersey would lodge a complaint with the European Commission.

The commission has accused the UK and Jersey of breaching the Brexit fishing agreement by introducing new conditions on the granting of new fishing licences.

Jersey has agreed to suspend the new conditions for two months while UK-EU talks aim to resolve the row.

Deputy Guida said the French administration had told their fishermen that the licences were now “null and void” rather than suspended.

"The problem is that this boat was probably thinking it was acting in good faith, following the rules set out by its own department, but it was illegal in Jersey," he said.

The conditions, which Brussels insist must be pre-notified and apply equally to Jersey and EU fishermen cover where, how and what licence holders can fish for.

They also aim to protect an area where bream reproduce and to limit the quantity of dredging gear that a boat can pull.

French fishermen also accuse Jersey of not granting licences despite them having a historic right to fish the waters under the Brexit deal.

A protest, in which 70 French boats blockaded Jersey's main port, took place on May 6. Two Royal Navy boats were dispatched to police the area and the French navy also sent two vessels to the flashpoint.

Annick Giradin, the French minister for the sea, had earlier threatened to cut off Jersey's electricity if improved fishing rights were not granted.