Patrol car shot 'multiple times' at deputy's home

May 19—Last week's shooting of an unmarked Sampson County Sheriff's Office vehicle is still under investigation, according to authorities, who are urging anybody with information about the incident to come forward.

The shooting occurred at around 10 p.m. May 12. According to reports from sheriff's officials, an off-duty deputy sheriff was awakened by gunfire at his Five Bridge Road residence, just outside of the City of Clinton. The deputy reportedly discovered that his unmarked Sheriff's Office vehicle had been shot multiple times.

There are no suspects or suspect vehicle information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sampson County Sheriff's Office at 910-592-4141. The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.