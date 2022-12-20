Patrol cars nearly struck by motorist

Dec. 19—Two law enforcement officers escaped injury when a motorist accused of driving erratically forced their patrol units from the roadway as they avoided crashes. One person was arrested.

Michael L. Hall, 50, Dayton Ave., is charged with driving under the influence and reckless endangerment in connection with the Dec. 8 incident.

Crossville Police Sgt. Chrystal Massey wrote in her report that city police were notified by Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Dustin Hensley and Deputy Haylee Harris that a green SUV traveling on E. First St. toward Main St. had nearly struck their patrol unit.

Moments later, Lt. Dustin Lester passed a green SUV traveling in the middle of the road and Lester had to swerve off the street to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped at E. First St. and Stevens St. and the driver, identified as Hall, taken into custody. Inside the vehicle, according to the report, officers found "a grocery bag full of empty 16-ounce beer containers and one cold, half-full beer hidden in a grocery bag of empty cans."

Hall is charged by Crossville Police and has an appearance in General Sessions Court set for a later date.

