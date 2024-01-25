Patrol identifies Jamestown people injured in rollover facing drug-related charges

Jan. 25—TOWER CITY, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the people injured in a rollover Tuesday, Jan. 23, about 10 miles east of Tower City who are facing drug-related charges.

Kelly Hanson, 23, Jamestown, was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty west on Interstate 94 in wet, scattered ice at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday when she lost control of the vehicle and it ran off the roadway, the patrol said. The Jeep entered the north ditch, rolled and came to rest in the adjacent field.

Hanson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected while the passenger, Carson Roland, 19, Jamestown, who was wearing a seat belt, remained in the vehicle, the patrol said.

Hanson sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries, and Roland sustained minor injuries, the patrol said. Both were transported to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

The patrol said Hanson is facing charges of driving under the influence, possession of fentanyl, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

Roland is facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.