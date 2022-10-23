Patrol: Juvenile barricade ends at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility

MASSILLON − Authorities negotiated for hours with 12 incarcerated youths who barricaded themselves Saturday at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility before the incident ended early Sunday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

No injuries were reported from the barricade, but a corrections officer was transported by ambulance to a hospital around 6:30 p.m. Saturday for a separate, unrelated attack at the facility, patrol spokesman Lt. Nate Dennis said.

A heavy presence of law enforcement ― including officers in tactical gear with riot shields ― was inside and outside the facility and surrounding areas. In addition to state troopers, Stark County sheriff's deputies, and Massillon and Jackson Township police officers were there, as were Massillon firefighters and paramedics.

The patrol announced around 3 a.m. Sunday via Twitter that the barricade had "concluded with all incarcerated youth safe and in custody." It also said the incident remains under investigation. Further details about what caused the barricade and separate attack were not available.

The incidents occurred as Indian River staff, and others at Ohio Department of Youth Services sites around the state, have complained about safety and security at the facilities. Ohio's youth prison system operates three detention centers for felony offenders, ages 10 to 21. About 470 youths are in the centers while another 215 are on supervised parole.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to a contained barricade incident within the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Stark County. Staff, from a safe and separate building, continues to communicate with juveniles within the contained area.

There are no reported injuries. There is no threat to the public or surrounding area.

Negotiations continue with the 12 incarcerated youth in the barricaded, contained area. There are no known injuries at this time associated with the contained area incident.

In a separate location at the facility and in a separate incident, at approximately 6:30 p.m., a DYS employee was assaulted by an incarcerated youth. The employee sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported. This incident is under investigation.

Final update. The barricade incident has concluded with all incarcerated youth safe and in custody. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

Families of corrections officers were angry

Lisa Dolak of Massillon, whose husband works at Indian River, said the 12 youths grabbed a key, fled from the center and hid inside Indian River School, which is on the premises. Her husband was not at work Saturday.

Dolak and the families of other corrections officers there decried the system at Indian River, expressing outrage over situations that they said have become common.

They all said the facility is understaffed and those who work there are overworked, and incarcerated youths ― mainly in units B, N and I ― have taken advantage of these issues.

"For fun," Dolak said the youths create these situations.

Earlier this month, a corrections officer at the state-run facility was attacked and hospitalized by an incarcerated teen. Dolak said there also was a third incident that was not as well-known.

Amanda Corbin of Louisville and Charlie Morris of Massillon made similar comments. They both have loved ones who work at Indian River as corrections officers.

Corbin said her husband was one of the corrections officers inside unable to leave.

"I have a 10-year-old son. He needs his dad," she said tearfully.

Morris heard from his son who works there.

"All I know it's a s***show," he said. "They got some keys from a guard, tore up the library and got into the shop class and got weapons."

Dolak and Corbin said the Department of Youth Services has to reform the system, make it safer and staff the facility with more corrections officers.

"This happened at 12:45 p.m. (today)," Dolak said, "but because of mandations, the midnight shift I'm sure have been mandated to stay."

The correctional center is across the street from Massillon Marketplace, a busy shopping plaza. The highway patrol is using a Walmart parking lot at the plaza as a staging area for officers and others.

