“On Patrol: Live,” the TV police docuseries that recently broadcast video of a four-year-old Beech Grove boy handling a gun and the subsequent arrest of his father, has been renewed through January 2024.

The show’s Twitter account and host Dan Abrams on Tuesday tweeted reports saying cable TV network Reelz has ordered an additional 90 episodes.

A screengrab from the TV show "On Patrol: Live" allegedly shows a boy in Beech Grove waiving a firearm above his head outside of an apartment.

The show broadcasts real-time feeds of police agencies — Beech Grove's among them — around the country.

It launched in July 2022 with an initial 60-episode order that runs through the end of February and reached almost 4 million viewers each week.

Deadline Hollywood reported the show increased the network’s primetime audience by 270% in 2022.

In January, the series showed video of a young boy in Beech Grove waving a handgun in the air and pointing the weapon at his head with his finger on the trigger.

Related:Beech Grove father jailed after boy waves gun during 'On Patrol: Live,' records show

It later showed his father being taken into custody facing a preliminary neglect of dependent charge.

"On Patrol: Live" is derived from the A&E Network series “Live PD,” which was canceled in June 2020 after producers acknowledged they destroyed video of a Black man’s death during a 2019 police stop in Texas. That show was scrutinized following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter:@cherylvjackson.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 'On Patrol: Live' featuring Beech Grove police department gets extended