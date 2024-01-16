Patrol’s Scott Rike promoted to captain of Bucyrus District

COLUMBUS — Staff Lt. Scott C. Rike was promoted to the rank of captain Dec. 3 and recognized Monday by Col. Charles A. Jones, Ohio State Highway Patrol superintendent, during a ceremony at the Patrol’s Training Academy. Capt. Rike will remain at the Bucyrus District Headquarters and serve as district commander.

Rike began his Patrol career in April 1998. He earned his commission in October of that year and was assigned to the Wooster Post. As a trooper, he also served at the Canton Post. In 2001, he earned a certificate of recognition and in 2002, he was named the Canton Post Trooper of the Year.

In 2005, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and assigned to the Findlay Post. As a sergeant, he also served at the Ashland, Canton, Marion and Bucyrus posts. In 2016, he was promoted to lieutenant and remained at the Bucyrus Post as the post commander.

In 2021, he was promoted to staff lieutenant and was assigned to the Findlay District Headquarters to serve as assistant district commander. As staff lieutenant, he also served at the Bucyrus District Headquarters.

Rike earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from Tiffin University in 1994.

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Ohio Highway Patrol promotes Staff Lt. Scott Rike to captain