Patrol: Sheriff was driving over 120 mph while drunk in crash

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson was drunk, driving more than 120 miles per hour and did not have his seat belt on last month when he crashed his official SUV on Interstate 94 east of Alexandria, according to the investigative file released Thursday by the State Patrol.

Authorities also released Douglas County Sheriff's Office squad video from the crash scene, where Hutchinson initially told responding law enforcement and witnesses that someone else was driving.

Hutchinson was sentenced on Dec. 20 to two years' probation and fined $610 on a misdemeanor drunken driving charge after he crashed his county-owned SUV near Alexandria around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 8.

The sheriff's blood alcohol content was more than 0.13% roughly three hours after the crash and at one point after the crash was reaching for his holster that held a loaded handgun, according to patrol and Sheriff's Office reports contained in the case file.

Upon release of the patrol investigation, Col. Matt Langer issued a statement that read: "At the crash scene, Mr. Hutchinson claimed he was not the driver. The focus of the multi-faceted and collaborative investigation, which included the executed search warrants, set out to determine who was behind the wheel. That need dissolved with the admission by Mr. Hutchinson that he was driving while impaired.

"There is no minimizing or defending the driving conduct and decisions involved in this situation. Mr. Hutchinson's decision[s] to drive impaired, at speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour while not wearing a seat belt are the exact opposite of what we know helps to keep people safe on our roads. We are glad the injuries he sustained were not more severe and that no one else was injured."

Hutchinson declined to comment to the Star Tribune about the latest revelations, as did his attorney, Fred Bruno.

Still not released is any potential video from body cameras that might have been worn by sheriff's deputies during their response during the crash or afterward.

Story continues

State law requires that the subject, in this case Hutchinson, give consent to the release of body-cam video. The Sheriff's Office said it has received no consent from the sheriff. The patrol said that its body-worn camera rollout is in its early stages, and the first encounter with Hutchinson by a trooper — he was not equipped with a body camera — didn't occur until the sheriff was at the hospital, said state Department of Public Safety spokesman Bruce Gordon.

Dashcam footage from the first deputy arriving to the scene shows Hutchinson's mangled SUV in the median, with Hutchinson lying on his side on the shoulder and a 911 caller crouched next to him. Hutchinson appears unsteady as he is helped to his feet. No audio can be heard, but he stumbles as he speaks with the deputy, who then appears to take his firearm. Hutchinson is then walked over to the squad.

The video from the backseat of a Douglas County squad showed Hutchinson getting in while breathing heavily. Asked whether he's hurt, he said "no sir" and was left alone. He then mumbled something unintelligible under his breath.

When Deputy Dylan Kriese returned to the squad and sked Hutchinson his name, he said, "Dave."

"You said you weren't driving, right?" Kriese asked.

He said, "Yeah, I didn't drive."

Asked how he ended up in the road, he said, slurring his words: "I was down in the, were up in Alex for the, uh, conference and then I guess…"

"OK, what kind of conference?"

"We were at, uh, the sheriff's conference."

Hutchinson said, "I'm from Hennepin, I took a cab from some person and…"

"So you were the passenger then?"

Hutchinson said "Yeah, I didn't drive."

Asked again who was driving, Hutchinson asked more than once what kind of vehicle was involved. The deputy told him he couldn't tell as it was too damaged.

"Like I said Dave, I don't know what kind of car it is it's too smashed up right now, but I'm concerned because I don't see anyone else inside, and you're telling me you weren't driving," Kriese said.

"No, absolutely not."

Kriese's report expressed further suspicion that Hutchinson was trying to claim he wasn't driving. An ambulance crew member gave the deputy the keys to the sheriff's squad and said they were not near where a seriously injured Hutchinson was down on the ground, the deputy wrote.

"The keys were in a lane of traffic a short distance away," Kriese noted. "I believe Hutchinson threw the keys out of his pocket so the keys would not be in his possession."

Prompted by Hutchinson's claims that a cab driver was operating the vehicle, an Alexandria police detective contacted Alec-Courier, one of the two cab companies in town, according to the case file.

The owner, Mark Swanson, said someone from a phone number later determined to be Hutchinson's called at 1:19 a.m. the night of the crash asking whether "there were any bars open still in town, and if he would come pick him up from Arrowwood Resort and bring him to the bar."

Swanson said he explained that by the time he would arrive at Arrowwood and got him to the bar, the establishment would be closed.

The sheriff had three guns with him at the time of the crash and an unopened bottle of hard liquor, the investigation determined, with one of the firearms in his holster having a live round in the chamber. Another was found by law enforcement in the snow nearby, the investigative report said.

Kriese documented that he saw the obviously intoxicated sheriff "attempting to grab [the] holster with his hand. I then removed the firearm from Hutchinson and kept the firearm in my possession."

After Hutchinson was elected in November 2018, this was posted on his campaign website: "Sheriff Hutchinson knows the importance of public safety and community service. Moreover, he understands that these vital goals are wholly consistent with his core values of transparency, responsiveness, and flexibility."

A 90-day jail sentence for Hutchinson was "stayed," meaning he won't have to serve the time unless he violates terms of his probation. Those terms include not having any driving or alcohol-related violations, no use of alcohol or illicit drugs, and he must submit to random testing.

His sentence was nearly identical to the plea agreement he made a week earlier, when he admitted to one count of fourth-degree drunken driving.

He initially was charged with four misdemeanor drunken-driving offenses, including carrying a pistol under the influence. That charge will be continued for dismissal at a later date.

Hutchinson, who suffered broken ribs in the crash, has returned to work and entered an outpatient treatment program to address his issues with alcohol.

He crashed his SUV after attending a state sheriff's conference and decided to drive back to the Twin Cities that night, rather than staying overnight and heading home the next day. Investigators said they saw tire tracks in the snow for half a mile leading up to the crash site.

Hutchinson arrived by ambulance shortly before 4 a.m. to Alamore Hospital in Alexandria, where he was told that a judge signed a warrant requiring that he surrender either blood or urine to test for intoxication. He was allowed to choose which would be tested, according to a report from the state trooper who was in the emergency room with the sheriff.

After calling his attorney, Hutchinson chose urine for testing. Many lawyers and law enforcement professionals consider urine samples less accurate than blood samples at detecting alcohol levels.

After initially saying he could not provide a urine sample and asked for water, a urine sample was collected from Hutchinson at about 5:25 a.m., nearly three hours after the crash. Blood-alcohol concentration diminishes with the passage of time after a person stops drinking.

The sheriff's blood alcohol content was measured at 0.134%; the state legal limit is 0.08%, but it drops to 0.04% for anyone driving and possessing a firearm.

Hutchinson was elected to a four-year term as sheriff in 2018. He defeated longtime incumbent Rich Stanek by 2,340 votes. Numerous county commissioners and others have called for Hutchinson to resign rather than seek a second term later this year. Commissioner Angela Conley repeated Thursday her call for the sheriff to step down.

Those calls grew louder earlier this month, when a search warrant was unsealed and disclosed that Hutchinson contended to witnesses and law enforcement officers soon after the wreck that someone else was driving the SUV.

Hutchinson's attorney said in response that the crash "rang his bell."

"Whatever he said at the scene was meaningless given his medical condition," attorney Bruno said.

The 41-year-old sheriff has so far pledged to stay on the job. He told the Star Tribune late last month that "getting sober has helped me regain my drive to serve the people of Hennepin County to the best of my ability. I have a lot more to give."

Star Tribune staff writer Abby Simons contributed to this report.