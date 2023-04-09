Patrolling from the skies: Clayton County steps up jail security with high-tech drones
A metro sheriff’s office will not only have eyes on the ground but in the skies with their new high-tech drone patrol.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that they are updating the jail’s security.
Eagle 1 and Eagle 2 are the names of the two drones that will be patrolling the Clayton County Jail from the sky.
Sheriff Levon Allen implemented the new security measures to ensure around-the-clock monitoring and patrolling.
The drone system will provide a 24-hour aerial view of the jail.
The new Eagle Drone patrol unit is a part of the $6.4 million request from the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to improve jail security.
The sheriff’s office said the funds will be used to help stop contraband drop-off suspects from bringing drugs into the jail.
