Patrolling from the skies: Clayton County steps up jail security with high-tech drones

A metro sheriff’s office will not only have eyes on the ground but in the skies with their new high-tech drone patrol.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that they are updating the jail’s security.

Eagle 1 and Eagle 2 are the names of the two drones that will be patrolling the Clayton County Jail from the sky.

Sheriff Levon Allen implemented the new security measures to ensure around-the-clock monitoring and patrolling.

TRENDING STORIES:

The drone system will provide a 24-hour aerial view of the jail.

The new Eagle Drone patrol unit is a part of the $6.4 million request from the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to improve jail security.

The sheriff’s office said the funds will be used to help stop contraband drop-off suspects from bringing drugs into the jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: