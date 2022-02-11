Patrolman Promoted To Sergeant In Hackettstown: Police

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ — A police officer who has served with Hackettstown’s police department since 2009 was promoted to sergeant on Thursday, according to the police department.

Edward Blas took his oath of office during Hackettstown Council’s meeting on Thursday.

Sgt. Darren Tynan — a spokesperson with the police department — said Blas was promoted on Jan. 1 following Sgt. David Garzon’s retirement on Dec. 31. But with the COVID-19 omicron variant then surging throughout the state, his swearing in was postponed to Thursday.

Before he began serving with Hackettstown police, Blas worked for the Harrison Police Department between 2006 and 2009. He was employed with the Essex County Police in 2005, Tynan added.

Blas was also with the U.S. Marines Corps Golf Co. 2/25, between 2002 and 2008.





This article originally appeared on the Hackettstown Patch