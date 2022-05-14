Patronis announces anti-fraud initiatives ahead of special session

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced several new proposals targeting fraud as part of the upcoming special session on insurance reform.

Patronis said he plans to put forward five initiatives aimed at cracking down on fraud.

The first proposal would add three teams and 23 new positions to the state’s Anti-Fraud Homeowner Squads.

Patronis said the three teams would consist of detectives, attorneys and an analyst to expedite investigations and cover the Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas.

“We need teams that live and breathe property and casualty fraud, and we need to give state attorneys good cases,” Patronis said.

Other initiatives put forth by Patronis’ office include funding for an anti-fraud and public education campaign, amending Florida’s False Claims Act, providing awards for calls to the “Florida Fraud Fighter Reward” tip line, and making changes to the Assignment of Benefits law.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for a special session to deal with property insurance issues.

The special session is scheduled for May 23 through 27.

