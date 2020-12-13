'Patronising, sexist, elitist drivel': Anger as WSJ writer calls on Jill Biden to drop the Dr title

Jill Biden

An American writer has sparked an angry backlash after calling on Joe Biden's wife Jill to drop the Dr from her name, calling her "kiddo" in a Wall Street Journal op ed which the Biden campaign said was "patronizing, sexist, elitist drivel."

Joseph Epstein, an 83-year-old former professor at Northwestern University, attacked the incoming first lady for what he saw as pretension.

He referred to Mr Biden's wife as "Madame First Lady - Mrs. Biden - Jill - kiddo".

He wrote that "'Dr. Jill Biden' sounds and feels fraudulent, not to say a touch comic."

Mr Epstein continued: "Your degree is, I believe, an Ed.D., a doctor of education, earned at the University of Delaware through a dissertation with the unpromising title 'Student Retention at the Community College Level: Meeting Students' Needs'.

"A wise man once said that no one should call himself 'Dr.' unless he has delivered a child."

Bidens

Her spokesman, Michael LaRosa, said that Mr Epstein's article was "pretty gross", while Kate Bedingfield, Mr Biden's communications director, said it was "patronizing, sexist, elitist drivel."

"Dr. B earned a doctorate in education, so we call her Doctor," she tweeted.

"The title Mr. Epstein has earned here is perhaps not fit for mixed company."

Northwestern University attempted to distance itself from Mr Epstein's views, pointing out that he has not taught at the Chicago-based university since 2002.

They issued a statement saying the university "strongly disagrees with Mr Epstein's misogynistic views".

Many pointed out that men are rarely questioned about their use of the Dr honourific when they choose to use it.

Henry Kissinger, who served as secretary of state under Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and Sebastian Gorka, a former aide to President Donald Trump, both continue to refer to themselves as Dr, despite neither being medically qualified.

Story continues

Martin Luther King's daughter Bernice tweeted her support for the future first lady, pointing out that her father also used his Dr title.

"Dear @DrBiden: My father was a non-medical doctor. And his work benefited humanity greatly. Yours does, too," she said.

Dear @DrBiden: My father was a non-medical doctor. And his work benefited humanity greatly. Yours does, too. pic.twitter.com/LD8eBt6ew2 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 13, 2020

Kamala Harris's husband Doug Emhoff also sprung to her defence and accused Mr Epstein of sexism.

"Dr Biden earned her degrees through hard work and pure grit," he tweeted.

"She is an inspiration to me, to her students, and to Americans across this country. This story would never have been written about a man."

Meghan McCain, daughter of the late John McCain, tweeted: "I am so sick of the way accomplished, educated, successful women like @DrBiden are talked about in the media by misogynistic men. BEYOND SO SICK OF IT."