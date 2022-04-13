Patrons fled, shell casings 'littered' the street: 2 arrested in shooting outside club

The Cranston police have arrested two Massachusetts men after a shootout that sent patrons of a Dyer Avenue club fleeing and "littered" the street with shell casings and broken glass, the Cranston police said.

"Miraculously, there were no injuries reported or known to the police at this time," the police said in a press release early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened early on the morning of March 28 outside the PreGame Lounge at 349 Dyer Avenue. At 12:24 that morning, the police received several 911 calls and responding officers found "numerous patrons fleeing from inside of the club and in the streets," the police said.

"Dyer Avenue was littered with shell casings and glass from vehicle windows being shot out. Two nearby businesses also sustained gun shots through their front windows," the police said.

Using video from the lounge, neighbors and the Police Department's Flock license plate reader system, the police were able to review the incident and also identify vehicles involved, the police said.

With the help of Brockton, Massachusetts, detectives and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the police identified the two alleged shooters as Giovanni Pina, 24, of 206 Pine Street, Brockton, and Travone Bonnett, 28, of 135 Edward Street, Brockton.

Bonnett and Pina are "alleged rivals," according to the police. Before the incident, both were inside the club and appeared to have exchanged words, the police said.

According to the police, video surveillance showed an SUV pull up near Bonnett as he stood in front of the lounge. Somebody from inside the SUV fired shots at Bonnett, the police said.

"Video surveillance shows several people fall to the ground to avoid being shot and suspect Bonnett firing multiple shots at the white Suburban as it fled," the police said.

On April 7, the police obtained warrants for Pina and Bonnett.

With the help of the Brockton police and federal officers, the Cranston police tracked Bonnett to a Brockton gym, but he ran away when the police tried to arrest him, the Cranston police said. The police chased and captured him, recovering a .40-caliber Glock firearm, the police said.

Bonnett will face a firearms charge in Massachusetts before being extradited to Rhode Island to face charges of firing in a compact area and license or permit required for carrying a pistol.

Pina surrendered himself to Cranston detectives on Monday. He was arraigned in District Court on charges of drive-by shooting, a felony; conspiracy; firing in a compact area, license or permit required for carrying a pistol and failure to stop for an accident resulting in damage to a vehicle.

Bail was set at $25,000 with surety, and Pina is due back in court April 25.

The PreGame Lounge has been temporarily closed by the city.

The case was investigated by detectives Robert Lindsay, Warren Henseler and Lee Sohn.

