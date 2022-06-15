Patrushev says Russia wants to reach agreement with Ukraine as soon as possible

DENYS KARLOVSKYI - WEDNESDAY, 15 JUNE 2022, 17:58

Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has stated that the Russian leadership is interested in reaching political and diplomatic agreements with Ukraine as soon as possible.

Source: Russian state news agency TASS, citing Patrushev's speech at a meeting of high-level representatives of the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

Quote from Patrushev: "Russia is interested in reaching political and diplomatic agreements as soon as possible which would allow the cessation of hostilities.

However, the talks between Moscow and Kyiv have currently been put on hold by the Ukrainian side."

Details: According to him, the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have been placed on hold at the insistence of the US and UK representatives.

Background:

On 14 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Danish journalists that he was ready to hold talks on ending the war with Russian President Vladimir Putin at any time. But for that to happen, Russia would have to want to end the war.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue International Security Forum on 11 June, Zelenskyy said the Russian government should be put in its place, not placated with ongoing negotiations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu the possibility of resuming the negotiation process with Ukraine through Turkey.

The head of the Ukrainian negotiating team, Davyd Arakhamiia, said talks with the Russians could resume once Ukraine’s position had been strengthened by gains on the battlefield. Negotiations have been suspended due to the heinous war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers against unarmed civilians in the Kyiv region.

In late May, Putin said in a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron that Russia was ready to resume talks with Ukraine.





