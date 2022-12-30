Patterson Companies (PDCO) Fell in Q3 as Demand Softened

Chartwell Investment Partners, an affiliate of Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management company, released its “Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund outperformed in the quarter relative to its benchmark Russell 2000 Value Index. Among the sectors, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Energy were the strongest, and the interest-sensitive REITs and Utilities sectors were the weakest performers in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted stocks like Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is a dental and animal products distributor. On December 29, 2022, Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) stock closed at $28.19 per share. One-month return of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) was -1.88%, and its shares lost 5.34% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has a market capitalization of $2.736 billion.

Carillon Tower Advisers made the following comment about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is a distributor serving the dental and animal health markets. Its stock was pressured after releasing quarterly results that disappointed investors. The short fall was primarily driven by softer demand for dental consumables, particularly infection-control products that had been in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 23 hedge fund portfolios held Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) at the end of the third quarter, which was 20 in the previous quarter.

