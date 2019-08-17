Patterson Fire is fully contained, while Cottage Fire is nearly so

Firefighters in California have mostly contained two of the wildfires threatening parts of Northern California this week, according to Cal Fire.

The Patterson Fire in El Dorado County was fully contained on Saturday, having burned 35 acres. No injuries or structures were damaged. The cause is under investigation.

The Cottage Fire in Shasta County is at 95% containment, having burned 156 acres, according to a 6:50 a.m. update from Cal Fire. One firefighter suffered a heat-related illness. All evacuations have been lifted, but officials have warned travelers in the area to exercise caution while crews continue to work. The cause in under investigation.

Here are the other wildfires burning around Northern California.