Patterson man accused of bludgeoning father to death

A Putnam County man is accused of bludgeoning his father to death on Sunday, New York State Police say.

Police responded to a fatal domestic incident Sunday on River Road in the town of Patterson.

James C. Cherry, 33, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Sunday. Police said Cherry is accused of killing his father, 56-year-old James C. Cherry Jr.

The senior Cherry's death may represent at least the third domestic homicide in the region in the past five weeks.

Police Car

On Aug. 5 Dr. Krystal Cascetta, a Mount Sinai cancer doctor, fatally shot her infant daughter and then herself in their Somers home. August Velasco, 46, was charged with second-degree murder Aug. 29 after allegedly killing his 76-year-old father Jose Raul Velasco with a meat cleaver in their Scarsdale Road home in Yonkers.

Cherry was arraigned in Patterson Town Court and remanded without bail at the Putnam County Jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Staff writer Jonathan Bandler contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Putnam County man accused of bludgeoning father to death