Patterson Park fire

Garena is relaunching Free Fire in India, a year and a half after the popular mobile title was banned in the South Asian market over national security concerns. It has also appointed Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador in the country. The company said it has further localized Free Fire for the Indian market -- incorporating "unique content" and creating an environment that "encourage(s) a safe, healthy and fun gameplay experience" -- and will make the title available in the country on September 5.