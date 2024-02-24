Patterson retiring from Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau

Feb. 23—David Patterson, executive director for the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau, is retiring after three decades with the organization.

Patterson's retirement is scheduled for April 1; the board is currently in the process of planning for the transition.

"It has been an honor to lead the Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau for the past 30 years," Patterson said in news release from the CVB. "I am immensely proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together and the positive impact we have made on our community. ... I am confident that the CVB will continue to thrive and remain a beacon of hospitality and excellence."

Said Karrum Nasser, vice president of the CVB board, "We are grateful to David for his outstanding leadership, unwavering dedication, and invaluable contributions to the organization and the community. This growth, due in great part to an intentional emphasis on building our region as a sports destination, has David's handiwork all over it."

"The board remains committed to building upon David's legacy and advancing Vigo County's position as a premier destination for visitors as we continue to grow our tourism sector with such additions as the new Larry Bird Museum and a revitalized historic Indiana Theatre," added Nasser.

Patterson is credited with a remarkable growth in tourism — particularly sports tourism — with recent record-breaking numbers in visitor arrivals and revenues. In 2023, Terre Haute welcomed 260,000 overnight visitors to Vigo County, marking a significant milestone in the region's tourism industry, surpassing its pre-COVID numbers.

During his tenure, the Lavern Gibson Cross Country Course has garnered national attention, establishing Terre Haute as a championship hub for cross country events. The Gibson Course hosts prestigious events such as the NCAA Division I and III National Championships, the IHSAA State Finals and the Nike Cross Country Town meet.

Other sports tourism events developed in Terre Haute during Patterson's tenure include the Terre Haute Quarter Midget Nationals, the USA Gymnastics Trampoline and Tumbling Regionals, and Special Olympics Indiana.