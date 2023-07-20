Patterson seeks change of venue, cites publicity

Anthony Patterson’s attorneys have filed a request for a change of venue for their client’s trial, claiming publicity about him has been “prejudicial and inflammatory,” and he cannot get a fair jury here.

Patterson, a former Wichita Falls automobile dealer, is charged with multiple offenses of indecency with a child, sexual assault of a child and human trafficking related to alleged incidents in 2017.

Patterson was also charged with separate incidents of sexual assault of a child going back to 2004 and 2005.

The motion ticks off at least 104 local news stories and 35 stories “in national media” the lawyers say generated “hysteria” about the case.

“The pervasive and inflammatory pretrial publicity in the community that has been negative and prejudicial to Patterson, replete with falsehoods and speculation, have made obtaining a verdict based solely on the evidence developed at trial impossible in Wichita County or counties contiguous to Wichita County,” the motion states.

It claims, “The community reactions include unconditional conclusions of Patterson’s guilt and calls for Patterson to receive the death penalty.”

It also contends, “There exists a dangerous combination against Patterson instigated by influential persons that he cannot receive a fair trial.”

The request was filed by Patterson’s three Dallas-area lawyers and local attorney Chuck Smith. A hearing on the motion is set for Aug. 31.

Patterson’s trial is set for October. In the meantime, he is free from jail on a more than $5 million bail.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Patterson seeks change of venue