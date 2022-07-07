Patterson Township police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

Patterson Township Police Department in Beaver County is looking for a missing 13-year-old girl, according to a Facebook post from the Patterson Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said the girl has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white tank top and black/white pants. She also had a pink skateboard with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

