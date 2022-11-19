Patterson-UTI Energy's (NASDAQ:PTEN) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.08

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of December to $0.08. The payment will take the dividend yield to 1.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Patterson-UTI Energy's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. Even in the absence of profits, Patterson-UTI Energy is paying a dividend. The company is also yet to generate cash flow, so the dividend sustainability is definitely questionable.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 169.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 17%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.20 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.8% per annum over that time. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Patterson-UTI Energy's EPS has fallen by approximately 26% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

We're Not Big Fans Of Patterson-UTI Energy's Dividend

In summary, investors will like to be receiving a higher dividend, but we have some questions about whether it can be sustained over the long term. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Patterson-UTI Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

