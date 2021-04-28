Pattersonville woman sentenced to prison; Stole $147K from veterinary clinic where she worked, DA says

Apr. 28—Shares0FacebookTweetEmail

PATTERSONVILLE — A Pattersonville woman has been sentenced to up to six years in state prison after admitting to taking $147,000 from the veterinary clinic where she worked, Schenectady County District Attorney's officials said.

Jennifer Dolezsar, 49, of Pattersonville, pleaded guilty earlier to one count of second-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Judge Matthew Sypniewski then sentenced her Tuesday to two to six years in state prison, in accordance with her plea agreement, prosecutors said. The judge also ordered her to pay full restitution to the victim.

Dolezsar admitted to embezzling the money from her employer Veterinary Specialties Referral Center in Pattersonville, over the course of multiple years, prosecutors said.

She admitted to specifically taking the cash receipts received by the clinic and then falsifying the daily reports sent to the business' accountant to cover up her theft, prosecutors said.

State police investigators determined she stole a total of $147,490.92, prosecutors said.

Clinic owner Dr. Joseph C. Glennon provided a victim impact statement at sentencing, telling the court of many lost opportunities and lasting financial impact caused by Dolezsar's theft, prosecutors said.

Glennon has had to work longer hours as a result, just to keep his veterinary practice running, all while she stole his hard-earned money, Glennon told the court, according to prosecutors.

In sentencing Dolezsar, the judge called her a "thief" and indicated he doubted the victim would ever see any of the money again.

Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney also issued a statement in the case.

"The sting of embezzlement to a small business includes sometimes devastating financial loss and the shock that comes from the realization that a trusted employee should not have been so regarded. We would like very much to make Dr. Glennon whole but, if that proves impossible, at least this sentence demonstrates to Ms. Dolezsar and any others contemplating similar crimes that there is a price to pay for ongoing and systematic thievery."

Story continues

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney William M. Lemon. Dolezsar was represented by attorney Steven Kouray.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Shares0FacebookTweetEmail