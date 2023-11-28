Patti’s Gulf Coast Seafood Restaurant officially reopens after devastating fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The ‘open’ sign is finally on again at Patti’s Gulf Coast Seafood Restaurant.

After a fire destroyed the restaurant on Nine Mile Road just over a year ago, their goal was to come back stronger than ever.

“It’s exciting to welcome all the similar faces and to just be able to see their awe of everything we’ve done through this past year,” Jonathan Patti, of Patti’s Gulf Coast Seafood Restaurant said.

A strong comeback is exactly what they did with a bigger building, more seating, and plans to expand their menu and their hours.

“This is gonna be a real go-to place because well, it’s Gulf Coast Seafood what can I say,” Ed Schaier, patron and Patti family friend said.

Even with the new upgrades, the restaurant is keeping its same casual vibe.

“We want to keep it lowkey,” Patti said. “There’s no tablecloths to be found here. We want to keep it simple but bring that great food to your plate. We want to make it so good that it’ll make your tongue slap your brain.”

When the doors opened, customers were already lined up and thrilled to be back.

“It’s great. His food is great and his heart is in it. That’s the key,” Schaier said.

Since the fire, the restaurant has been operating out of a food truck on their property. Now staff at Patti’s Gulf Coast Seafood is glad to be fully back in business.

“We are so grateful to everyone that really helped us and sponsored and came when it was raining, when it was cold when it really hot and allowed us to continue to feed their families from that food trailer,” Patti said.

