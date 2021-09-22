Patton man enters pleas for strangling woman, threatening police

Sep. 22—EBENSBURG — A Patton man entered a guilty plea in Cambria County court for several 2020 incidents in which he strangled a woman and threatened police with a hammer.

Michael Thomas Lacey, 39, entered a guilty plea to two charges of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault before Judge David J. Tulowitzki on Wednesday.

At the time of the first incident, police said that Lacey strangled a woman at his residence on Oct. 10, 2020.

The woman told Patton police that Lacey had been using a new drug called "Wake," which is believed to be a combination of a methamphetamine and heroin, and when taken together causes a person to become violent and paranoid, according to a criminal complaint.

Lacey entered a plea to simple assault in this case.

In the second case, Assistant District Attorney Joel Polities said that on Oct. 16, 2020, officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Lacey and he was attempting to avoid arrest. Lacey entered a plea of aggravated assault in this case.

In a third incident, police from Patton, Hastings, Carrolltown and Northern Cambria approached Lacey at his Cedar Street home on Nov. 20.

At the time of the incident, Patton police said that Lacey threatened officers with a hammer and then said, "just shoot me."

Lacey struggled with police, who used a stun gun to subdue him, they said.

Police said that Lacey allegedly grabbed an officer's firearm before they handcuffed him.

Lacey told police that he had smoked methamphetamine, and was taken to Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings.

He entered a plea of aggravated assault in this case.

Tulowitzki said that Lacey could face up to 22 years confinement for the charges before him.

Lacey will be sentenced in October.