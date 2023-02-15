Patton man faces child pornography charges, police say

Feb. 15—PATTON — A Megan's Law offender was jailed Wednesday, accused of possessing child pornography after state police were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), authorities said.

The State Police Computer Crime Unit charged William Luther Boring, 33, of the 600 block of Moose Avenue, with felony counts of possessing child pornography, disseminating child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

According to a complaint affidavit, a CyberTip kicked off the investigation on Jan. 19 when four images were uploaded and distributed using Facebook.

Facebook provided troopers with information identifying Billy Boring as the user along with his date of birth, cellphone number and IP address.

The American Registry of Internet Numbers (ARIN) determined the IP address was assigned to Comcast.

An administrative subpoena prepared by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General was served on Comcast, which provided subscriber details, the affidavit said.

A search warrant was executed at Boring's residence and troopers seized multiple devices, including Samsung Galaxy and video file.

Boring is listed on the state police Megan's Law internet site.

Boring was arraigned by District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and sent to Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, after failing to post 10% of $100,000.