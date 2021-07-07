Patton man receives additional sentence for 2019 case

Jul. 7—A Patton man who was previously sentenced in a 2019 domestic incident will be serving additional time in a state drug treatment program due to probation violations.

Matthew Robert Winslow,33, was resentenced in Cambria County Court by President Judge Norman Krumenacker III Tuesday, to 9-24 months in the state drug treatment program, for probation violations, followed by 24 months of probation.

"I think that you need a much higher level of care," Krumenacker said to Winslow when issuing his sentence.

Winslow's attorney, Maureen McQuillan, told the court that her client had previously benefited from treatment programs but then received a DUI in 2016 which was then followed by a drug relapse in 2019.

Winslow had been accused of punching and choking a woman during a domestic dispute in October 2019. He had pleaded guilty to simple assault in the incident. A number of other charges in the incident were later withdrawn.

In that incident, a woman arrived home at 3:15 p.m. to find Winslow in the apartment. Winslow was barred from the apartment as part of his bond conditions from an earlier case.

Winslow allegedly punched her, knocking her to the ground, and then choked her. The woman said she broke free, ran upstairs and smashed a second floor window, thinking that she would have to jump out.