Patton man sentenced in 2018 DUI crash that injured 5

Oct. 14—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A Patton Borough man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Monday for an alcohol-related crash in 2018 that injured five people, including himself.

Dustin Matthew Kirsch, 33, entered a guilty plea in July to four felony counts of aggravated assault while driving under the influence and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

He was sentenced to a minimum of five and a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a maximum of six months probation, by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

Kirsch was driving a white Kia Spectra along Colonel Drake Highway on Nov. 11, 2018, when the vehicle veered into the oncoming lane and struck a red Toyota RAV 4 head-on, according to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Ebensburg.

Kirsch, who was not wearing a seat belt, was cut from the vehicle and taken to UPMC Altoona. Four people in the Toyota also were taken to the hospital. All four were wearing seat belts.

According to the complaint, the driver of the Toyota said she attempted to swerve when the Kia drove into her lane, but the Kia continued toward her and they crashed head-on.

A flagger in a nearby construction zone said the Kia was speeding and almost struck the slower moving traffic.