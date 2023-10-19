Patty Cheng, candidate for Morrisville Town Council

This year, five people are making a run for three open seats on the Morrisville Town Council.

Patty Wei-Pei Cheng is challenging incumbent Satish Garimella for one of the at-large seats on the council.

Incumbent Anne Robotti is defending her District 1 seat against challenger Subba Madireddy, and iIncumbent Liz Johnson is running unopposed for the District 3 seat.

Early voting for the Nov. 7 election began Oct. 19 and runs through Nov. 4.

To find polling sites and voting information, residents can visit the state Board of Elections, ncsbe.gov, or the Wake County Board of Elections, wake.gov.

Name: Patty Cheng

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Age: 57

Residence: 304 Millet Drive

Occupation/Employer: IT Business Analyst, NC DOR, Excise Tax

Education: M.S. Mgmt Sys Engineering, Virginia Tech, B.S. ISE, NC State Univ.

Political or civic experience: Morrisville Board of Adjustment, Vice Chair, Citizens Budget Performance Assessment Panel, HOA Treasurer

Campaign website: Patty4Morrisville.com

Tell us why you’re running to serve Morrisville. Why should voters trust you in this position?

My family immigrated to NC decades ago & I believe our community is strengthened by those who are willing to participate in the democratic process, to engage and debate the issues we have to address, to listen to and consider different perspectives. Within the last 10 years, Morrisville had moved from being a tight, fiscally conservative town to one that raised taxes when services were reduced, and Town Hall was closed to the public for months during COVID.

Morrisville Residents have had our Taxes Increased Each Year for the last four years. We are now paying on average $350 more per household per year than we paid in taxes four years ago, despite the fact the Triangle area is one of few places that get regular budget increases simply due to population growth. Our Town Council needs fiscally responsible people interested in keeping Morrisville affordable for long-term residents.

What is the town of Morrisville doing right to manage growth? What could be improved?

Morrisville has benefitted greatly from state road funding such as the widening of Morrisville-Carpenter Road. Fire Station III was built in 2 years, was recently completed, and now open for operations. We are finally getting some more public schools opened in the Morrisville Area. Exponential Growth will continue to be challenging to manage as Morrisville continues to address demand for development, more affordable housing, and more schools.

As an NCBELS Certified Engineer, I would follow up with our Town Planners, Engineers and NC DOT liaisons for more specific details on how State Road Projects like the Airport Blvd Extension will be implemented. Rather than invest money into Town-owned roads, Town Council could develop strategic plans to alleviate bottleneck traffic congestion for Morrisville Residents to access the many State Roads that cross the Town of Morrisville.

If elected, how would you approach an existing or new issue differently from your fellow council members?

If elected, I would naturally bring a fresh voice and perspective to Morrisville Town Council.

Five of our 7 Town Council members have already served on Morrisville Town Council for more than eight years. I would bring a new perspective and new ideas to our Town Council. Having served on Morrisville’s Budget Performance Committee, I believe in being Fiscally Responsible with Public Funds. Morrisville had no debt in the Town Budget until 2014. Let’s not promote “unaffordable housing” by indebting the next generation for Morrisville Citizens with $50 Million of Bonds, Loans and interest on loans.

How do you plan to make local government in Morrisville more inclusive and equitable for all residents in the town who feel their voices are underrepresented?

If elected, I would be the very first Asian-American woman to serve on the Town Council.

The first minority woman representing Morrisville Citizens in 12 years. I would be the only Town Council Member who regularly advocates against Tax Increases. And I believe we should all keep Morrisville an affordable place to live, not just for a subsidized 5% of the population. I already represent a very large group of residents who believe their voices are underrepresented.

Please list any endorsements you’ve received.

While Morrisville Residents have encouraged me to challenge the incumbent, I am a Fiscally Conservative, Unaffiliated Candidate who have intentionally Not sought the endorsement of any political party.

If there is anything you would like to address to voters, please do so here.

Morrisville Town Council needs a new voice with a fresh perspective, one who is willing to speak out for long-term residents and the working-class citizens of Morrisville.

We need someone on the Town Council advocating for Morrisville Residents who will reign in excessive spending. I am known for asking deep, hard questions to ensure that our tax dollars are well spent on projects that are sound and well-vetted, projects that will benefit the citizens of Morrisville.

I am Patty Cheng vote for me Move Morrisville Forward by Engineering “Positive Change” and to ensure that your tax funds are being well spent. Thank you for your consideration. It would be an honor to represent you.