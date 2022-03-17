Patty Patrols In Lake Elsinore, CHP Deter Drunk Driving Across IE

LAKE ELSINORE, CA —With lessening coronavirus restrictions at area Irish restaurants and bars, drivers are back out in force this year. The California Highway Patrol and municipal law enforcement agencies across Riverside County planned to be present Thursday, deterring motorists from "trying their luck" driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs over St. Patrick's Day.

According to CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray, there's nothing lucky about taking a chance after celebrating St. Patrick's Day. Ridesharing, she says, is the way to go.

"If you plan on drinking alcohol on St. Patrick's Day, do not rely on luck, use a ride share service, public transit or a taxi to ensure you reach your destination safely," Ray said. "Not having a plan in place if your celebration includes the use of alcohol can result in a crash, jail time, injuries or even death."

According to Ray, in 2021 on St. Patrick's Day, three people were killed and 76 injured in DUI crashes statewide.

By comparison, in 2020, 31 were injured because of intoxicated driving, but there were no fatalities, according to statistics.

In the CHP's jurisdictions, 211 people were arrested on suspicion of DUI during St. Patrick's Day 2021.

CHP offices in Beaumont, Blythe, Indio, Riverside and Temecula will join local law enforcement agencies countywide in the anti-DUI campaigns.

Multiple county sheriff's stations plan to staff sobriety checkpoints and carry out saturation patrols to nab suspected DUI offenders.

"Have a plan before you celebrate St. Patrick's Day," according to an agency statement. "Designate a sober driver or make other plans to get home safely."

According to sheriff's officials, during last year's St. Patrick's Day period, nearly half of the traffic deaths throughout the county were attributable to drunk driving.

"The sheriff's department wants to warn the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment," the agency stated. "Cannabis, prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs and illegal drugs can all lead to a DUI."

Officials noted that a DUI conviction can lead to suspension or revocation of driving privileges, fines upward of $10,000 and possible jail or prison time if injuries or deaths result from a collision.

This article originally appeared on the Lake Elsinore-Wildomar Patch