Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL (BKK:PRG, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of ?11.5 per share and the market cap of ?6.9 billion, Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL is shown in the chart below.


Because Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 3% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.27, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The overall financial strength of Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL is fair. This is the debt and cash of Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of ?1.8 billion and earnings of ?0.67 a share. Its operating margin is 0.87%, which ranks worse than 73% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL is 3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL's ROIC was 0.18, while its WACC came in at 3.93. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL (BKK:PRG, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 76% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. To learn more about Patum Rice Mill And Granary PCL stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

