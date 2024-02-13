Paul Currie is not a comedian – he’s an intolerant fool with a microphone

It’s hard to explain how depressed I felt when I read reports of the comedian Paul Currie screaming abuse at an Israeli member of his audience and ejecting him from his show, yelling “get the f___ out of my theatre. Get out, get the f___ out of my show, motherf___ers.”

The finale to Currie’s show at London’s Soho Theatre, a former synagogue turned performance venue, saw him place a Ukrainian and a Palestinian flag on the stage and invite audience members to stand and applaud. I suppose if you can’t get a standing ovation on the strength of your gags, that’s one way to cheat it. One man chose to remain seated. When Currie asked; “didn’t you like my show?” the man replied that he did until the Palestinian flag came out. At which point Currie flew off the handle.

Leaving aside any views on the politics of the Middle East, this so fundamentally breaks with the tradition, rules and even purpose of comedy that Currie should shrivel in shame, not post surly justifications on social media.

The first stand-up comedian I saw live was Jerry Sadowitz in 1988. To say he was offensive is like saying space is quite big. He insulted the audience as a whole and individually, delivering a solid three minutes on my stupid haircut. A few people did walk out, and he loved that – yelling at them as they left. A few mounted spirited heckles that he destroyed with brutal humour. But no matter how outraged the heckler, at no point did Jerry Sadowitz – a comic later banned by the Pleasance in Edinburgh after audience complaints – throw anyone out of his show.

Years later – in 2001 to be precise – I became a professional comedy critic. In my 20-year career I have watched at least 200 stand-ups every year, usually considerably more. I’ve seen terrible things happen on stage ranging from the vile to the embarrassing.

Here’s an extreme example – I once saw Simon Munnery, an intellectual stand-up who pioneered the use of multimedia in his shows, struggle with failing technology which bought his show crashing to the ground. In the meantime, a burly man in front of me necked a half bottle of scotch in about 15 minutes, urinated on the floor and started yelling abuse. Munnery didn’t stand a chance. But he stood his ground.

Sure, I have seen one or two relentless, usually drunken hecklers politely escorted out by venue security when they seemed set on taking over the show and the audience were bored by their boorishness. But I have never seen a comedian personally throw a member of their audience out of the room.

Just to be clear, I am not interested in a comedy scene that can’t engage with the Israel/Palestine conflict. It is a fraught subject, but that should bring out the best comedy. When live stand up is at its most thrilling, it borders on the unforgiveable but falls down on the side of the funny.

I’ve seen skilled comedians push the barriers of acceptability and it’s exhilarating. I’ve seen American comic Reginald D Hunter deliver a moment in his 2002 Edinburgh show where he explained with some sympathy why the 9/11 attacks took place, reducing the audience to stunned silence, before building to a spectacular finale.

I’ve seen Brendon Burns, in a show called So I Suppose This is Offensive Now, ride the audience to the limit of what we could bear before pulling a spectacular joke that left us gasping with respect. And at the Soho Theatre itself, former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Redd had Russians in his crowd in May 2022, less than three months after the invasion of Ukraine. He found them, riffed with them and made them part of the show. No-one told anyone to f___ off.

At all times, the comics have known how to keep the audience with them. The best of them delight in losing the crowd for fun, just to show how easily they can reel them back in. Jimmy Carr once told me that his favourite joke was a shout of laughter, followed by a sharp intake of breath. “They disapprove, but it’s too late, they’ve already laughed,” he explained.

I once saw the consummate showman Ed Byrne announce his intention to alienate the crowd, explain how he would win us back and specify in advance the individual joke that would regain our laughter. He then went ahead and delivered exactly as promised. Imagine that level of skill.

Currie’s self-justifying social media post tried to insert the comedian into the Chicago Evening Post’s philosophy that the job of a newspaper is to “comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”

Fair enough, in a way. Lenny Bruce used that with stunning, terrifying skill. He identified his audience by ethnic origin – going up into the face of one black member of the crowd and repeating the n word again and again and again until it was unbearable. Then he’d break. “You almost punched me out, didn’t you? l was trying to make a point and that is it’s the suppression of the word that gives it the power, the violence, the viciousness.” If we repeat it until it lost its meaning, he argued, then the word would never make some six-year-old black kid cry.

I don’t know if he won that audience member over with that line. Maybe the guy had the worst evening’s entertainment of his life. But Bruce was working hard to pull him back in, to explain his point, to show that this was not abuse, it was a joke. Because there’s a difference between someone telling offensive jokes on stage and someone yelling “get out, get the f___ out of my show, motherf___ers.” One is a comedian, the other is just a fool with a microphone.

