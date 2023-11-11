Paul deLespinasse: Israel-Palestine: Nobody can get everything they want

The current Israeli-Palestinian war reminds me of a few lines in "The Merry Minuet," a Kingston Trio song that my Willamette University dormmates and I enjoyed listening to back in 1959:

"The whole world is festering

with unhappy souls;

the French hate the Germans,

the Germans hate the Poles,

Italians hate Yugoslavs,

South Africans hate the Dutch

and I don't like anybody very much."

In the two-thirds of a century since then, the specific hatreds alluded to in this song may have abated. All of the countries except South Africa and some parts of the former Yugoslavia are now fellow members of the European Union.

But the hatred between Israelis and Palestinians, unmentioned in the song, remains undiminished, alternating from just below the boiling point to just above it. Things get really nasty when, as now, major hostilities break out.

The current war will probably inflame this hatred still further. Solutions to this problem will be impossible until leaders on both sides place the welfare of their people above their personal ambitions and realize that neither side can have everything it wants.

Alas, we are still waiting for a Palestinian Mandela and an Israeli de Klerk to emerge, as they finally did in South Africa.

Many Israelis want to live in a democracy, but they also want to live in a Jewish state. No separation of church and state will do.

These two Israeli desires are incompatible with each other thanks to the presence of the Palestinians. If Palestinians were allowed to vote in Israeli elections it could make Israel no longer a Jewish state, especially given the lower birthrate among Jews.

Israelis therefore must choose between being a Jewish state, or being a democracy. The predominant faction thus far has opted for a Jewish state. This requires consignment of the Palestinians to a subordinate status, which is both undemocratic and unacceptable to the Palestinians. There is thus an interesting analogy to the pre-Mandela situation in South Africa.

Many Palestinians would like to have a separate country of their own rather than to live as a downtrodden class in Israel. But Israelis fear, not without reason, that an independent Palestinian state next door would threaten Israel's existence, particularly because exterminating Israel is a stated goal of some dominant Palestinian factions.

Since putting the Palestinians in a separate state would allow Israel to be both democratic and Jewish, some Israelis have favored this "two states" solution. But they insist that any Palestinian state would have to be disarmed, which means it would not be a state at all.

And in practice, the Israeli government has backed settlement policies which have long since made a two-state solution virtually impossible.

If Israelis and Palestinians want to lead peaceful and prosperous lives, they will have to accept that they cannot have everything else they want. They will have to find a compromise protecting the fundamental interests of both populations.

And if a two-state solution is impossible, Israelis will have to give up on living in a purely Jewish state, and Palestinians will have to give up on living in an independent country.

Both Palestinians and Israelis would have to be full voters in the resulting democracy and be protected by strict adherence to the rule of law — namely, there could be no pseudo-laws treating Jews and Palestinians differently when they take the same actions.

Such an arrangement would protect something that nearly all Israelis and Palestinians would like, namely the ability to lead peaceful and prosperous lives without fearing the massive violence that has broken out so often during Israel's short existence.

Until people on both sides of this conflict understand that getting everything they want is totally impossible, they will be condemned to continue living in fear and insecurity.

— Paul F. deLespinasse is professor emeritus of political science and computer science at Adrian College. He can be reached at pdeles@proaxis.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Paul deLespinasse: Israel-Palestine: Nobody can get everything they want