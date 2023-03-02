Paul deLespinasse: A radical idea for Putin and Xi

Paul deLespinasse
·3 min read

Vladimir Putin thinks Ukraine ought to be part of Russia. Xi Jinping thinks that Taiwan should be part of China, and is threatening to use military force to achieve that goal.

Here is a radical recommendation to Putin and Xi: How about devoting all your talent to providing the best possible governments for the people already living inRussia and China?

Both countries are immense. Both have problems that would challenge the best possible leadership. But both countries also have many resources that could be employed to improve the lives of all their inhabitants.

Paul F. deLespinasse
Paul F. deLespinasse

The idea goal for Putin and Xi, as I see it, would be to make conditions in their current countries so wonderful that people in nearby areas would like to become part of them, or at least would push their own governments to emulate these countries.

There is no sense in trying to forcibly incorporate additional areas into Russia or China, which is sure to alienate the populations of the seized territories. Even if "special military operations" manage to grab additional real estate, they will make normal government in those areas impossible because of resentful populations.

Seeking to govern so well will also reduce the desire of people already in Russia or China to get out from under their governments. Both countries have regions where people would like to secede if they could get away with it.

To use a non-political analogy, a gardener whose current acreage is not well maintained does better to cultivate what he or she already has more carefully before seeking to acquire additional land. When your garden gets bigger, it always brings new challenges and problems, and of course the larger your garden the thinner you have to spread yourself in trying to cultivate it.

Governing at all is a very challenging occupation, comparable, as Max Weber noted, to the "slow boring of hard boards." As Shakespeare put it, "uneasy lies the head that wears a crown." (Henry IV, Part II)

Governing well is even more difficult. And the larger the country, the harder it is to govern.

When political systems enlarge themselves by the use of military force, which admittedly has been the case historically, bad governments have an advantage over good governments. It is easier for them to use effective military tactics that a good government would not be able to employ.

According to Gresham's Law in economics, when there are two currencies circulating in one country, the bad money drives out the good. Similarly, when a country enlarges itself militarily, bad governments drive out better government. For example, a country like Russia which censors its press and television and prosecutes critics can conduct a war more easily than the democracy it is attacking.

But if countries were to strive to enlarge by making themselves overwhelmingly attractive, it would be the good governments that would prosper at the expense of bad governments.

Vladimir Putin had an opportunity to go down in history as a talented leader who led his country out of the political and economic morass which followed the breakup of the Soviet Union. During his early tenure, the people of Russia became able to lead normal lives for the first time since World War I, which was followed by the Communist takeover, the Stalinist purges, the Cold War, and then the crackup of the Soviet Union.

Alas!

If foreign policy were designed to take rational advantage of opportunities at the world level, wars would happen very infrequently, since they are often losing propositions for all parties concerned.

But in fact, foreign policy in all countries often appears to be a side effect of domestic political considerations, as suggested by the movie, "Wag The Dog." Although Russia's current war in Ukraine makes little sense as foreign policy, Putin may think it will help him remain in power.

— Paul F. deLespinasse is professor emeritus of political science and computer science at Adrian College. He can be reached at pdeles@proaxis.com.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Paul deLespinasse: A radical idea for Putin and Xi

Recommended Stories

  • China looks to consumers to drive economic rebound

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s agenda for the annual meeting of the ceremonial legislature: Revive the economy by encouraging consumers to spend more now that severe anti-virus controls have ended, and install a government of loyalists to intensify Communist Party control over the economy and society. Xi, China's most powerful figure in decades, has no formal role in the National People’s Congress, which will convene a meeting of its full membership on Sunday. The two-week gathering of 2,977 NPC members is the year’s highest-profile political event, but its lawmaking work is limited to endorsing ruling party decisions.

  • Gas Stoves Are One Step Closer to New Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has voted to seek public input on gas stoves, a potential first step in regulating the appliances. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsRichard Trumka Jr., a

  • White House: Eli Lilly’s insulin price cap shows why GOP should stop attacking the Inflation Reduction Act

    The White House said Eli Lilly’s move to cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 for patients shows why Republicans should stop trying to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Poole, Thompson rally Warriors back to beat Blazers 123-105

    The goal for Golden State: Do everything to shut down Damian Lillard, without fouling the Trail Blazers star after he made all 16 of his free throws last time against the defending champs. Jordan Poole had 29 points, six assists and five rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 23 points and the Warriors rallied past the red-hot Lillard and Portland 123-105 on Tuesday night. Lillard had 25 points and seven assists to follow up his franchise-record and career-best 71-point masterpiece against the Rockets on Sunday night, when his 13 3-pointers were one shy of Thompson’s NBA record.

  • India PM Modi urges G20 foreign ministers to overcome differences

    His appeal comes as the war in Ukraine is expected to overshadow the talks on Thursday.

  • Phillies prospect Painter dazzles with heat in spring debut

    The stage hardly looked too big for pitcher Andrew Painter. The hard-throwing Philadelphia Phillies prospect's fastball touched 99 mph in his spring training debut against Minnesota on Wednesday. The 19-year-old allowed one run and three hits with a strikeout in two innings, a solid first step as he attempts to crack Philadelphia's starting rotation before his 20th birthday on April 10.

  • Drone attacks on Russia underline its vulnerability

    A spate of drone strikes that Russian authorities blamed on Ukraine targeted areas in southern and western Russia, reflecting the Ukrainian military's growing reach. While the attacks apparently did not inflict any significant damage, their number and scope posed a new challenge to Russia as the war dragged into a second year. One assault came as close as 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow.

  • Damian Lillard with an and one vs the Golden State Warriors

    Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) with an and one vs the Golden State Warriors, 02/28/2023

  • 1 Shocking Number That Should Have Investors Thinking Twice About Pot Stocks

    In the Canadian cannabis industry, legalization has made things worse for investors, not better. It's a painful but important lesson, one that should remind investors that even if the U.S. were to legalize marijuana, that doesn't mean U.S.-based pot stocks would suddenly rise in value and become great investments. According to law firm Miller Thomson, Canadians have lost 131 billion Canadian dollars investing in the cannabis industry.

  • Yellowstone Star Mo Brings Plenty Talks Importance Of Serving As American Indian Affairs Coordinator For Taylor Sheridan's Westerns

    Mo Brings Plenty shared thoughts on serving as the American Indian Affairs Coordinator for Taylor Sheridan's TV westerns Yellowstone and 1923.

  • Now That Tucker Carlson Has Jan. 6 Footage, Majorie Taylor Greene Is Changing Her Tune

    The far-right congresswoman now says releasing certain footage would be "foolish" after Republicans shared video with Tucker Carlson.

  • Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her seat in Congress to Trump-backed challenger, to teach at UVA

    Former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney will teach at the University of Virginia. She lost her GOP primary to a Trump-backed candidate last year.

  • Finland has started building a 124-mile fence on its border with Russia. It's going to be covered in barbed wire and span 'riskier areas' between the countries, Finland says.

    When completed, the border fence will cover one-seventh of Finland's 832-mile land border with Russia.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was ‘attacked’ by ‘insane’ woman in restaurant

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said she was “attacked” by an “insane” woman in a restaurant on Monday night. “I was attacked in a restaurant tonight by an insane women and screamed at by her adult son,” Greene said in a tweet. “They had no respect for the restaurant or the staff or the other…

  • A total Russian collapse is surprisingly close

    As Moscow’s latest offensive in Ukraine slowly but bloodily cranks up, the next phase of this ghastly war has well and truly arrived. Contrary to expectations, the Ukrainians are bravely, and successfully, resisting the tens of thousands of fresh Russian recruits being thrown at them. Nevertheless, according to many Western observers, the chances of a total Russian collapse in the coming year are slim.

  • MTG, Who Harassed School Shooting Survivor, Is Livid Someone Yelled at Her

    The conspiracy theorist is preaching acceptance after claiming she was "attacked" by an "insane woman" at a restaurant

  • Rupert Murdoch Might've Gutted Fox News' Best Dominion Defense, Ex-Prosecutor Says

    The media mogul testified under oath that Fox News hosts "endorsed" the false stolen election narrative.

  • ‘He’s a Tyrant’: Trumpers Fume After Being Booted From DeSantis Book Event

    Marco Bello via ReutersA group of Donald Trump supporters were asked to leave a book signing event for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a sign of growing tensions between the two former pals. In a video shared by far-right personality Laura Loomer, a group clad in Trump regalia waves Trump flags and signs outside Books-a-Million in Leesburg, Florida—before being confronted by a security guard. “They told me to say anyone wearing Trump has to go right now,” the guard explains, as the supporters reac

  • Strike the heart of Russia and watch its resolve crumble

    From the moment Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, launched his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, there has been a distinct feeling of unease among some Western leaders at the prospect of Ukrainian forces attacking targets on Russian soil. While the Russians have shown no qualms about targeting Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, the Ukrainians have been actively discouraged from responding in kind for fear of provoking a wider escalation in the conflict.

  • House Oversight Chair Laments That Joe Biden’s Dead Son Was Never Prosecuted

    EVELYN HOCKSTEINHouse Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer invoked the late son of President Joe Biden on Tuesday, lamenting that Beau Biden was never prosecuted over an investigation into illegal contributions involving his father’s 2008 presidential campaign.When he’s not busy threatening pay-TV providers for not carrying his favorite right-wing channels, or warning that Chinese spy balloons may drop “bioweapons” on the U.S., Comer has devoted much of his energy to launching an investigati