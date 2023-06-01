Paul Dyal, a Jacksonville pastor arrested in child sex battery case, is released on bond

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office video shows Paul Dyal, pastor at Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ on Old Kings Road, being interviewed in March 2022 and told he is be arrested in a sexual abuse case from several years ago.

Former pastor Paul Dyal, who was arrested in a raid on the Jacksonville Assembly of the Body of Christ in March 2022, has now been released on bond.

Dyal, 79, is one of the three men arrested in in their late 60s to 80s associated with the church accused of sexually abusing children, part of a culture of abuse that one plaintiff called "cult-like."

He is facing two counts of capital sexual battery on a child. His arrest warrant said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office had been notified of a child abused by Dyal in August 2003, but no court records related to this case exist, meaning no charges were filed.

During the years-long investigation leading up to Dyal's arrest, one womansaid she had been sexually abused by him 20 to 30 times during her childhood.

In April 2022, Dyal was denied bail after a judge said he was a flight risk and a danger to the community.

The state testified at his bond hearing that the plaintiffs in the case are "extremely scared for their safety."

Because of this and his ties to churches across the country, prosecutors were concerned that Dyal would attempt to leave the state and seek refuge at other churches "located in remote locations," if granted bail.

In July 2022, his counsel argued again for him to be allowed pretrial release. Dyal has several health problems, and his attorneys argued that being in jail was detrimental to his health.

That was denied, but in a second motion in April to reconsider pretrial release, the defense stated two "witnesses have now denied, recanted or specifically dispute the evidence presented during the first bond hearing."

Tuesday, Dyal's bail was set at $100,000. He has now been released and hospitalized for medical care. He was living at the church at the time of his arrest, but the stipulations upon his release from the hospital list two other addresses that Dyal must stay at.

He is not allowed to have contact with minors and cannot leave Duval, Clay or Nassau County without court approval.

Dyal's trial date has not been set, but his next hearing is scheduled for June 9.

In addition to Dyal's arrest, 69-year-old Jerome Teschendorf and 86-year-old Vernon Williamson each are charged with similar sexual battery charges in the case and remain in jail without bond, according to court and jail records. Their next hearings are June 12 and June 21, respectively.

