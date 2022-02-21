Paul Farmer, American Physician And Global Health Champion, Has Died

Dr. Paul Farmer, seen in 2011, died on Monday at the age of 62, his nonprofit group Partners in Health said. (Photo: Mark Von Holden via Getty Images)

Dr. Paul Farmer, an American medical anthropologist and physician who was known for bringing health care to some of the world’s poorest countries, died Monday at the age of 62, his nonprofit group Partners in Health said.

Farmer “unexpectedly passed away today in his sleep while in Rwanda,” Partners in Health said in a statement.

Farmer co-founded Partners in Health, an international nonprofit organization, in 1987 with a mission to provide modern health care to those in some of the poorest and sickest communities. It currently works in 12 countries, according to the organization.

In a statement following his death, Partners In Health CEO Dr. Sheila Davis said Farmer’s “vision for the world will live on through” the organization.

“Paul taught all those around him the power of accompaniment, love for one another, and solidarity. Our deepest sympathies are with his wife Didi and three children,” she said.

Rwanda’s president, Paul Kagame, also expressed his condolences following news of Farmer’s death, tweeting that the philanthropist “combined many things hard to find in one person.”

“The weight of his loss is in many ways personal, to the country of Rwanda (which he loved and to which he contributed so much during its reconstruction), to my family and to myself. I know there are many who feel this way in Africa and beyond,” he wrote.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, left, talks with Dr. Paul Farmer, right, while touring the General Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in 2010. (Photo: via Associated Press)

The launch of Partners In Health followed Farmer moving to Haiti after graduating from college in 1982 and living among the country’s poorest farmers while helping set up a new medical infrastructure, according to The New York Times.

He later returned to the U.S. where he attended Harvard Medical School, an institute that would years later recognize him as its first incumbent to the Kolokotrones University Professorship for his medical work in underserved and remote areas. He was also appointed chair of the Department of Global Health and Social Medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the Division of Global Health Equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

