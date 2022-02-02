Paul Flores asks for change of venue in Kristin Smart murder trial

Paul and Ruben Flores have asked for a change of venue for their trial in the Kristin Smart murder case, the judge said in a Wednesday court hearing. They plan to file a motion to do so on March 9, court officials told the Tribune.

The trial is scheduled to begin April 25 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court. The defense’s argument to move the trial out of San Luis Obispo County will be heard March 30. A status conference is scheduled for March 16 via Zoom.

Paul Flores is alleged to have killed Kristin Smart after an off-campus Cal Poly party in May 1996. He was the last person to see the Cal Poly student alive.

Her body has never been found.

Ruben Flores, Paul Flores’ father, is charged with accessory after the fact. The two were arrested in April 2021 — 25 years after Smart’s disappearance.

The Flores’ legal team previously asked the court to dismiss the case against them, citing a lack of evidence for probable cause. Judge Jacquelyn Duffy denied the request on Jan. 21.