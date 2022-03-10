Paul Flores’ attorneys ask judge to move Kristin Smart murder trial out of SLO County

Lawyers for Paul and Ruben Flores filed a 500-page change-of-venue motion late Wednesday, asking the court to move the Kristin Smart murder trial outside of San Luis Obispo County.

The team claims it is not possible for the two to receive a fair trial in San Luis Obispo.

Paul Flores is alleged to have killed Kristin Smart after an off-campus Cal Poly party in May 1996. He was the last person to see the Cal Poly student alive.

Ruben Flores, Paul Flores’ father, is charged with accessory after the fact. The two were arrested in April 2021 — 25 years after Smart’s disappearance. Smart’s body has never been found.

The trial is scheduled to begin April 25, but if the change of venue motion is granted it could push back the case for months, potentially a year.

Paul Flores, left, listens in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Flores, who is accused of the murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, is seated next to Sara Sanger, one of his defense attorneys.

The Tribune identified just three other cases in SLO County where the trial did move, with the most recent being convicted murderer Rex Krebs’ trial in 2001.

A status hearing for the case is scheduled March 16, and the change of venue hearing is scheduled for March 30.

This is a developing story and will be updated.