Paul Flores guilty in murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart; his father acquitted

108
Richard Winton
·6 min read
Paul Flores stands during his murder trial in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas, Calif.
Paul Flores stands during his murder trial in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas. (Daniel Dreifuss / Monterey County Weekly)

A jury on Tuesday convicted Paul Flores in the murder of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Kristin Smart, ending a more than two-decade mystery that both captivated and outraged the Central Coast college town.

Flores was found guilty of first-degree murder even though authorities never found Smart's body, an oversight long considered a stumbling block in the case.

His father, Ruben Flores, 81, was acquitted of being an accessory to murder. A second jury that heard evidence at the same time during the 12-week trial of the two men thought there was reasonable doubt that he had helped his son cover up the crime by burying Smart's body under his house's deck and keeping the remains hidden there for years.

Smart was 19 when she vanished on May 25, 1996, after walking toward the college dormitories with Flores after a party. Her body has never been found, but she was legally declared dead in 2002.

Her disappearance and the subsequent murder investigation left an indelible mark on San Luis Obispo. Billboards appealed for evidence to convict her killer. The disappearance was the subject of a true-crime podcast. And it spawned a cottage industry of investigators.

Because of that attention, a judge ordered the trial be moved to Monterey County to ensure fair legal proceedings. Paul Flores' jury deliberated for eight days, while jurors in a case against his father deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict. Ruben Flores' jury had to restart deliberations after an alternate had to replace one juror who was removed after he spoke to his priest about the case.

Paul Flores could serve as much as life in prison when he is sentenced Dec. 9.

Speaking outside the courthouse after the ankle monitor he had worn for the past 18 months was removed, Ruben Flores said the case "was about feelings."

"It wasn't about facts" said Flores, who did not get to speak with his son before he was taken away. "It was mostly about feelings, and I think that's what happened with my son. They were carried away with feelings about their family and the girl missing."

Flores said his wife Susan, could not be in court when the verdicts of her husband and son were read as she was taking care of a medical issue.

During the trial, San Luis Obispo County Deputy Dist. Atty. Chris Peuvrelle alleged that Paul Flores raped or attempted to rape — and eventually killed — Smart before hiding her remains under his father's Arroyo Grande house deck. Then, Peuvrelle said, a neighbor reported strange activity with a trailer in the yard in 2020. The prosecutor told jurors that was when father and son moved Smart's remains as investigators made new inquiries about the property.

Robert Sanger, Paul Flores' defense attorney, concludes his case during closing arguments in Flores' murder trial.
Robert Sanger, Paul Flores' defense attorney, concludes his case during closing arguments in Flores' murder trial on Oct. 5 in Monterey Superior Court in Salinas. (Laura Dickinson / The San Luis Obispo Tribune)

Peuvrelle portrayed Flores as a predator who, even after becoming the focus of the Smart investigation, drugged and raped women he lured to his Los Angeles-area home.

San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s detectives arrested Flores at his San Pedro home in April 2021, decades after identifying him as a person of interest in Smart’s disappearance.

Robert Sanger, Flores' attorney, said jurors had been told "a bunch of conspiracy theories not backed up by facts." Prosecutors, he argued, had no forensic evidence, including DNA or blood, connecting Flores to any crime, and he pointed out that nothing was found in the soil below Ruben Flores' deck.

The case, he said, was built on circumstantial evidence amplified by residents and a true-crime podcast, "Your Own Backyard," that turned up potential witnesses and avenues of investigation.

Harold Mesick, Ruben Flores' attorney, said during closing arguments that what distinguished this case from most murder cases was the lack of physical evidence and the "demonization" of the Floreses in San Luis Obispo over the years.

"He should have never been charged," Mesick said Tuesday after his client was cleared of wrongdoing. "It would be nice if the community would actually honor the presumption of innocence. There is so much animosity toward this man and his family."

Mesick said he expects Paul Flores' attorney to appeal and, in part, use Ruben Flores' verdict to bolster that argument.

Judge Jennifer O'Keefe has presided over the Paul Flores murder trial in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas.
Judge Jennifer O'Keefe has presided over the Paul Flores murder trial in Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas. (Daniel Dreifuss / Monterey County Weekly)

Peuvrelle said during the trial that Paul Flores, a fellow Cal Poly student, had “hunted” Smart for months, noting witness testimony that he had frequently appeared where she was, including her dormitory.

She arrived at the Crandall Street house party about 10:30 p.m., according to testimony during the trial. Others who were there said she never smelled of alcohol but was seen with one drink shortly before midnight after hanging out with Flores. Shortly after, she passed out on a lawn for two hours. Peuvrelle alleged that her behavior was consistent with someone drugging her.

As she and two other students began to leave, Flores appeared out of the darkness to help her walk home, witnesses testified. Smart needed help to get up the hill, and once in sight of the dormitories, prosecutors say, Flores promised to get her home. He later insisted he left her within sight of her dorm.

Mesick countered that when when Smart fell down, Flores "picked her up."

"He was doing a good deed," the defense attorney said. "He was not hunting her."

But Peuvrelle said the evidence showed that Flores took Smart to his room — he knew his roommate was away for four days — and then raped or attempted to rape her and eventually killed her. Four cadaver dogs would eventually key in on Flores' room because of the "smell of death on his mattress," Peuvrelle told jurors, summarizing testimony from the dog handlers.

The defense lawyers cast the cadaver dogs as junk science, not backed up by any forensic evidence of Smart's presence in Flores' room.

Jurors also heard from two women — Sarah Doe and Rhonda Doe — who testified that Flores drugged and raped them decades after Smart vanished. The women, who took the witness stand last month under pseudonyms to protect their privacy, testified that Flores sexually assaulted them in Los Angeles in 2008 and 2011, respectively.

In their cases, the prosecutor noted that Flores had offered to give the women rides home after meeting them, only to drug and repeatedly rape them at his house. Showing the jury an image found on Flores' computer of a gagged woman, Peuvrelle added that the two witnesses had testified they, too, had been gagged with the same ball gag.

The prosecution alleged that the whereabouts of neither Paul Flores nor Ruben Flores could be verified the weekend of the party, but Paul Flores called his father for seven minutes the morning after the event.

“He knew the one person who would help with a dead girl on his bed was his father,” Peuvrelle said. “It was his version of a 911 call.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Not Just a Big Fish, but Perhaps the Biggest Bony Fish Ever

    It was easy for scientists to have doubts when they were told that the carcass of a colossal fish had been found floating just off the coast of Faial Island in Portugal’s Azores archipelago in the mid-Atlantic Ocean in December 2021. People do tend to exaggerate when it comes to the size of fish, after all. However, their skepticism lifted the moment they laid eyes on the fish. It was the biggest bony fish they had ever seen. In fact, it might have been the biggest anyone had ever seen. Weighing

  • George Floyd's daughter announces $250M lawsuit against Kanye West

    Kanye West claimed George Floyd didn't die from police brutality — so Floyd's family will be taking the rapper to court.

  • How Russia is disrupting the US election (again)

    Russia's war in Ukraine is a key driver of inflation that is turning voters against Democrats. That's no accident.

  • 6 important facts about menopause, according to experts

    Here are some important facts about menopause that you may not know, according to experts.

  • Billy Ray Cyrus Seemingly Confirms Engagement to Firerose

    After sparking engagement rumors in September, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose shared a series of Instagram photos that gave fans a closer look at her diamond ring on that finger. See the pics.

  • National and state police unions call on Wichita mayor to apologize or resign

    “If I could do it again, I never would have been there,” Mayor Brandon Whipple said of a neighborhood cleanup a Wichita police officer initially blocked him from entering.

  • Father Acquitted as Son Is Convicted in Cold Case That Has Haunted California

    Don Kelsen/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesAfter 25 years of mystery surrounding the disappearance of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student who went missing after a party, a jury on Tuesday finally convicted a man of killing her.Paul Flores, now 45, was convicted of her murder. His father, 81-year-old Ruben Flores, who was accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body, was found not guilty of accessory to murder by a separate jury on Tuesday afternoon.Tuesday’s decision puts to rest

  • Are you a mosquito magnet? It could be your smell

    A new study finds that some people really are “mosquito magnets” and it probably has to do with the way they smell. The researchers found that people who are most attractive to mosquitoes produce a lot of certain chemicals on their skin that are tied to smell. “If you have high levels of this stuff on your skin, you’re going to be the one at the picnic getting all the bites,” said study author Leslie Vosshall, a neurobiologist at Rockefeller University in New York.

  • Ralph Macchio says his 'New York accent' cost him the role of Marty McFly in 'Back to the Future'

    Actor shares stories from his new memoir, "Waxing On," including the "Karate Kid" sequel pitch that would have united him with Rocky Balboa.

  • Review: Paul Newman memoir stuns with brutal honesty

    Paul Newman may have been a better actor than many moviegoers realized. Newman grappled with alcoholism, too, and the man who famously played fun-loving Butch Cassidy could turn into an ugly drunk before passing out. Newman himself, in “The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man,” a stunning memoir by an actor who could convincingly play a charismatic but self-destructive outsider because he knew the breed all too well.

  • Runners worldwide finish slain Raleigh mother's last run

    Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods. Now, runners across the globe are finishing the final leg of the run Karnatz never got to complete. Organizing under the hashtag #RunforSue, hundreds of runners are sharing photos of their routes — often 1.9 miles (3 kilometers) to complete her run, 5.1 miles (8.2 kilometers) to mark the distance she covered or 7 miles (11.2 kilometers) to match her goal — on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to show the Karnatz family how many she inspired.

  • Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: Bombshell video emerges revealing hours before murder

    Newly obtained surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods shows the last known public sighting of Gabby Petito on the suspected day of her death last summer.

  • ‘He’s constantly going to live in fear.’ Spared execution, Cruz faces hellish life in prison

    “If he’s in general population, he’ll have a really hard time with the other inmates and the officers will turn a blind eye to it,” one former inmate said of the Parkland shooter.

  • Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

    A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice. Prentice has described Kennedy as a “person of interest” in the deaths of Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29.

  • Ex-Ohio High School Softball Coach Pleads Guilty To Having Sex With 17-Year-Old Student

    A former Ohio softball coach and teacher’s aide could spend nearly a decade in prison after admitting to having sexual relations with a teenage student. Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, 31, pleaded guilty to sexual battery and two counts of gross sexual imposition on Oct. 11, according to court records obtained by Oxygen.com. According to prosecutors, the victim was a 17-year-old junior softball player at New Miami High School in Butler County — roughly 30 miles north of Cincinnati — where Rison was employe

  • Rape survivor's DNA is turned against her

    Janet Shamlian has an exclusive interview with a young woman who was raped and gave her DNA to San Francisco police to help find the man who attacked her. Six years later, SFPD used the DNA that they had stored to press charges against her for an alleged crime.

  • 2 Fort Worth men arrested, face assault charges in brawl over candy at Plano Hooter’s

    An arrest warrant has been issued for a third man, Jay Powell, 19, of Fort Worth, who police say faces an aggravated assault charge in the fight caught in viral video.

  • Thai man in coma after foreign owners of Porsche he was admiring brutally attack him

    A 47-year-old Thai man is in critical condition after two Frenchmen assaulted him in an unprovoked attack caught on camera. According to Lakhana, Somkuan had said, “That car is so beautiful, when will we get a car like this?” They reportedly followed the Porsche to appreciate it for a bit longer before passing. The Porsche then allegedly began tailgating the couple’s motorbike and honked at them until they pulled to the side of the road in front of a grilled pork stall.

  • 'Superfly' actor and rapper sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for multiple rapes

    Kaalan Walker, 27, was convicted of three counts of forcible rape, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication.

  • 2017 APD dashcam shows former officer’s arrest of woman at center of criminal trial

    The Austin police officer Nathan Stallings was caught on camera arresting a woman. The case resulted in Stallings facing a criminal trial on misdeamanor charges in 2022.