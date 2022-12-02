Paul Flores sentencing for Kristin Smart murder delayed by months. When will it take place?

Paul Flores’ sentencing for the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart will be be pushed back three months, a Monterey County Superior Court judge ruled Friday morning.

Smart went missing in May 1996 after an off-campus party in San Luis Obispo. Flores had long been a person of interest in the case, and was arrested alongside his father, Ruben Flores, in April 2021 in connection with her murder.

After a three-month-long trial, a Monterey County jury convicted Paul Flores of first-degree murder on Oct. 18, while a separate jury acquitted his father of helping his son conceal the crime.

The sentencing will now take place on March 10 — months after the original Dec. 9 date, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O’Keefe said.

Flores’ attorney, Robert Sanger, filed a motion to delay sentencing on Nov. 18.

According to the motion, Flores’ legal team is “in the process of preparing a comprehensive motion for a new trial and other post-verdict, pre-conviction motions,” but have not been able to complete them in a timely manner because court transcripts have not yet been released.

The motion for a new trial would mark Sanger’s 10th attempt to restart Flores’ legal proceedings.

Over the course of the Smart murder trial, the defense attorney motioned for a mistrial nine times.

A status hearing will be held Feb. 9 to ensure all parties are on track to filing their motions and oppositions.

Four of Flores’ jurors attended the hearing, and one told The Tribune that many plan to attend the sentencing to see the outcome of three to four months of their life.