Paul Keenan, head of Indianapolis FBI during FedEx shooting investigation to retire

Paul Keenan, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Indianapolis Division, will retire from the agency at the end of the month.

He led the local office during federal law enforcement's investigation into the FedEx shooting, when a gunman fatally shot eight people before shooting himself at a FedEx logistics facility in southwest Indianapolis on April 15.

It was the highest profile event to occur during Keenan's time in Indianapolis, which began in June 2020. It also was the deadliest mass shooting in the city's history.

Under his supervision the local FBI office joined the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Indiana to open a federal investigation into Indianapolis police officer Sgt. Eric M. Huxley, who has been charged at the state level for felonies of official misconduct and battery with moderate bodily injury for kicking a homeless man in the face during an arrest Sept. 24.

The FBI's Indianapolis Division also worked with the IRS starting late 2020 to break up an international drug ring with ties to Indianapolis, California and Mexico. Nine people were indicted in September, and face distribution of controlled substances and money laundering charges.

Before working in Indianapolis Keenan played a leadership role during investigations of the 2017 mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

His retirement was announced Monday by the FBI's Indianapolis Division. Keenan is entering the private sector to start a consulting firm, an FBI spokesperson said.

In July Keenan gave his last address to journalists when he joined local law enforcement to announce they had found no evidence that the FedEx shooter was motivated by racial bias. Four of the victims from the FedEx shooting belonged to the Sikh community.

Authorities discovered the shooter had viewed less than 200 files "mainly of German military, German Nazi things," Keenan said, out of a total of 175,000 files they found on his computer.

"There was no indication that there was any animosity towards the Sikh community, or any other group for that matter," Keenan said.

The shooter first landed on federal law enforcement's radar in 2020 after he threatened to commit suicide by cop. When Indianapolis police showed up at his residence in March of that year, an officer reported to have seen white supremacist material on his computer, which led to a referral to the FBI.

In November IndyStar reported that a year prior to the shooting an FBI task force officer told the shooter's mother her son met every red flag for a mass shooter, according to interviews with his mother. She also said he made comments defending white supremacism to that same FBI task force officer during an August 2020 phone call.

It was the last known interaction the FBI had with the shooter.

An FBI spokesperson told IndyStar Keenan's retirement had nothing to do with how the agency handled its investigation into the shooter. The spokesperson reiterated that Keenan started in June 2020, a few months after the FBI's first interactions with the shooter.

