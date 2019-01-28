Paul Manafort’s First Sentencing Postponed Over Claims He Lied

(Bloomberg) -- Paul Manafort’s sentencing for bank and tax fraud was postponed indefinitely by a federal judge in Alexandria, Virginia, because of unresolved issues in a separate case against the former Trump campaign chairman in Washington.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s prosecutors have accused Manafort of breaching the cooperation agreement he struck with them in September to avoid a second trial following his Alexandria jury trial conviction in August. That matter is scheduled for a closed-door hearing before a Washington judge on Feb. 4.

The sentencing in Virginia had been set for Feb. 8.

“Because it appears that resolution of the current dispute in defendant’s prosecution in the District of Columbia may have some effect on the sentencing decision in this case, it is prudent and appropriate to delay sentencing in this case until the dispute in the D.C. case is resolved,” U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III said in a single-page order on Monday.

