Paul Manafort: Trump's former campaign manager breached plea deal so may not get lighter sentence, judge rules

Donald Trump's former campaign manager breached his plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller's office by intentionally lying to prosecutors, a federal judge has ruled.

As a result they will not have to recommend a lighter sentence for Paul Manafort.

There was a "preponderance" of evidence that Manafort lied on three different topics, including his communications with his former business partner Konstantin Kilimnik, Judge Amy Berman Jackson in the US District Court for the District of Columbia found.

However, she cleared Manafort of allegations that he intentionally lied on two other subjects.

The ruling follows last week's release of a court transcript that showed Mr Mueller's team believed Manafort's alleged lies were central to their investigation into potential collusion, which Donald Trump and Russia have both denied.

The investigation appears focused on a meeting held at the height of the election campaign between Manafort and Kilimnik, whom prosecutors say has ties to Russian intelligence, according to the court filing.

Mr Mueller contends that Manafort lied about the number of times he and Kilimnik discussed a "Ukrainian peace plan" - a reference to a proposal that would result in the US lifting sanctions on Russia, one of the Kremlin's top objectives.

In a court filing ahead of the ruling, Manafort's lawyers repeated their argument that their client never intentionally lied to prosecutors and stressed that he corrected any mistakes once they were pointed out to him.



