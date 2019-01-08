Paul Manafort's lawyers tried to redact a court filing but it didn't work. Oops.

Marcus Gilmer

Paul Manafort's defense shot itself in the foot a bit when, in filing Manafort's response to claims made by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, it didn't properly redact sections of the submission — meaning anyone with the document can copy and paste the text underneath the black boxes.

For instance, on page 9 of the document, using the copy and paste trick, you can see that several blacked out lines actually read:

Whoops, not great! Twitter sleuths were already collecting all of the not-really-redacted parts to spread across Twitter.

Pundits and reporters are still trying to untangle everything from the document and what the impact of making this information public will be.

This is a developing story...