Paul Manning Is The Independent Director of Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) And They Just Picked Up 7.6% More Shares

Those following along with Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Paul Manning, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$2.0m on stock at an average price of US$5.10. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 7.6%.

Liquidia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Paul Manning was the biggest purchase of Liquidia shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$5.54. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Liquidia share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Liquidia insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about US$4.54. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Liquidia insiders own about US$40m worth of shares. That equates to 11% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Liquidia Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Liquidia we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Liquidia. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Liquidia and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

