Paul Martha, former Pitt star, Steelers player and Penguins executive, dies at 80

Paul Martha, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1960s before embarking on a career as a sports team executive, has died at age 80.

The announcement of his death came from his family, but was also tweeted by the University of Pittsburgh football program. Martha was an All-American running back at Pitt in the early 1960s.

“RIP to a proud Pitt man and wonderful representative of all of Pittsburgh,” the tweet said.

